Prosecutor: Capitol rioter aimed 'to take hostages'

A retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the US Capitol last week carried plastic zip-tie handcuffs because he intended “to take hostages,” a prosecutor said in a Texas court.

“He means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the USgovernment,” Assistant US Attorney Jay Weimer said of retired Lt Col Larry Rendall Brock Jr without providing specifics.

The prosecutor had argued that Brock should be detained, but Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L Cureton said he would release Brock to home confinement. Cureton ordered Brock to surrender any firearms and said he could have only limited internet access as conditions of that release.

“I need to put you on a very short rope,'' Cureton said on Thursday. “These are strange times for our country and the concerns raised by the government do not fall on deaf ears.” Brock appeared in court in a light green jumpsuit, a mask and with shackles at his hands and feet.

The prosecutor did not detail a specific plan by Brock but noted “his prior experience and training make him all the more dangerous.” Weimer also read in court social media posts from Brock, including one posted on the day of the Capitol riot that said: “Patriots on the Capitol. Patriots storming. Men with guns need to shoot their way in.” Brock was arrested Sunday in Texas after being photographed on the Senate floor during the deadly riot wearing a helmet and heavy vest and carrying plastic zip-tie handcuffs. The 53-year-old is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

