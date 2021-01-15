Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prosecutor: Capitol rioter aimed 'to take hostages'

A retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the US Capitol last week carried plastic zip-tie handcuffs because he intended to take hostages, a prosecutor said in a Texas court.He means to take hostages.

PTI | Fortworth | Updated: 15-01-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 12:04 IST
Prosecutor: Capitol rioter aimed 'to take hostages'

A retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the US Capitol last week carried plastic zip-tie handcuffs because he intended “to take hostages,” a prosecutor said in a Texas court.

“He means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the USgovernment,” Assistant US Attorney Jay Weimer said of retired Lt Col Larry Rendall Brock Jr without providing specifics.

The prosecutor had argued that Brock should be detained, but Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L Cureton said he would release Brock to home confinement. Cureton ordered Brock to surrender any firearms and said he could have only limited internet access as conditions of that release.

“I need to put you on a very short rope,'' Cureton said on Thursday. “These are strange times for our country and the concerns raised by the government do not fall on deaf ears.” Brock appeared in court in a light green jumpsuit, a mask and with shackles at his hands and feet.

The prosecutor did not detail a specific plan by Brock but noted “his prior experience and training make him all the more dangerous.” Weimer also read in court social media posts from Brock, including one posted on the day of the Capitol riot that said: “Patriots on the Capitol. Patriots storming. Men with guns need to shoot their way in.” Brock was arrested Sunday in Texas after being photographed on the Senate floor during the deadly riot wearing a helmet and heavy vest and carrying plastic zip-tie handcuffs. The 53-year-old is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Jallikattu competition underway in Tamil Nadu

Traditional bull-taming sport Jallikattu competition is underway on Friday in Palamedu area of Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The event in the state started on Thursday.As per COVID-19 rules, the number of players in an event should not exceed more...

Three Union ministers start ninth round of talks with representatives of farmer groups over new agri laws.

Three Union ministers start ninth round of talks with representatives of farmer groups over new agri laws....

Centra Vista: Construction work of new Parliament building begins

The construction work of the new Parliament building started on Friday, over a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project under the governments ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.The new Parli...

SaaS Management Start-up Zluri Secures USD 2M Funding From Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire IndiaZluri, a start-up that helps US mid-sized companies manage their SaaS applications stack, announced a seed investment of US 2M from Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital. The funding will help ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021