CoBRA commando fatally shoots self during anti-Naxal operation

A commando of CRPFs elite unitCoBRA allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with hisservice weapon in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district during an anti-Naxal operation in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

As per preliminary information, Head ConstableHarjeet Singh (40), belonging to CoBRAs 206th battalion, shothimself with his service rifle when a squad of his unit wasout on an anti-Naxal operation in Chintagufa police stationarea, Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharmatold PTI.

A team of the 206th battalion of Commando Battalionfor Resolute Action (CoBRA) had launched the operation fromits Temelwada camp on Thursday night based on inputs aboutmovement of Naxals and laid an ambush on Koyalmeta hill,located over 450km from state capital Raipur, he said.

During the operation, Singh allegedly shot himself anddied on the spot, Sharma said, adding his body is beingshifted to a local hospital.

Prima facie the incident seems to be a suicide andan investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reasonthat prompted him to take the extreme step.

''However, police will also probe whether he misfiredfrom his service rifle, Sharma added.

Singh was a native of Ludhiana district in Punjab.

The CRPF is deployed in south Bastar for anti-Naxaloperations.

