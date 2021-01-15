Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico clears ex-defense secretary of all US accusations

Mexican prosecutors on Thursday declared completely unfounded the US case against a former defense secretary arrested on drug charges in the United States and then returned under pressure from the Mexican government.Few had ever expected Mexico to really prosecute influential former Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 12:45 IST
Mexico clears ex-defense secretary of all US accusations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexican prosecutors on Thursday declared completely unfounded the US case against a former defense secretary arrested on drug charges in the United States and then returned under pressure from the Mexican government.

Few had ever expected Mexico to really prosecute influential former Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has relied more on the army than any other recent president, trusting it with everything from infrastructure projects to operating airports and trains.

Some thought Mexican prosecutors might dismiss the case on technical grounds of inadmissible evidence. But they went further than that, absolutely clearing Cienfuegos of accusations that he helped a drug cartel in return for bribes in a move that could mar Mexico's already-bumpy relations with the United States in the post-Trump era.

In a surprisingly quick process, Mexico's Attorney General's Office announced that Cienfuegos presented evidence in five days that it said completely disproved what it described as a seven-year US investigation of the now-retired general.

"The conclusion was reached that General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda never had any meeting with the criminal organization investigated by American authorities, and that he also never had any communication with them, nor did he carry out acts to protect or help those individuals," the office said in a statement.

It said Cienfuegos had not been found to have any illicit or abnormal income, nor was any evidence found "that he had issued any order to favor the criminal group in question." All charges were dropped and Cienfuegos, who was never placed under arrest after he was returned by U.S. officials, is no longer under investigation.

Cienfuegos was arrested in Los Angeles in October, after he was secretly indicted by a federal grand jury in New York in 2019. He was accused of conspiring with the H-2 cartel in Mexico to smuggle thousands of kilos of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana while he was defense secretary from 2012 to 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Drone operations feature for first time at Army Day parade

Drones of the Indian Army carried out mock kamikaze attacks and first-aid delivery exercises as the service showcased its latest assets during the Army Day parade at the Cariappa ground here on Friday.This is for the first time drones featu...

9th round of meeting between govt, farmer leaders underway in Delhi

The ninth round of talks between Centre and representative of farmer unions protesting on Delhi borders against the three newly passed farm laws began at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Friday. Ahead of the meeting, Rakesh Tikait, spokespersons o...

Rallying-French rider Cherpin dies from injuries in Dakar rally crash

French motorcycle rider Pierre Cherpin has died five days after crashing during the seventh stage of the Dakar rally, organisers said on Friday.The 52-year-old, who was taking part in his fourth Dakar rally, had undergone neurosurgery and w...

Rahul Gandhi leads Cong protest in support of agitating farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday led the partys protest in the national capital in support of the agitating farmers, and said his party will not relent till the new farm laws are repealed.He was accompanied by AICC general secretary P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021