Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 dead after fire breaks out at scrap godown in Delhi's Kirti Nagar

Three persons died after a fire broke out here at a scrap godown in the Kirti Nagar area on Thursday night, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 12:47 IST
3 dead after fire breaks out at scrap godown in Delhi's Kirti Nagar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three persons died after a fire broke out here at a scrap godown in the Kirti Nagar area on Thursday night, police said. After the incident, local police and fire tenders rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

"Immediately the fire was brought under control and most of the family members were rescued. Senior officials reached the spot and two charred bodies were recovered from the debris after the fire was doused completely," police said. One of the three deceased has been identified as Rohit (20), a resident of Kamla Nehru Camp. Prima facie, it has come to notice that Rohit came to the spot when the fire started to douse it and meanwhile got trapped in the fire and fell in the drain.

Police said the fire reportedly started in a small scrap shop near a government liquor shop in Kamla Nehru Camp, Kirti Nagar owned by Tony Mehto. Those who sustained injuries in the incident have been shifted to hospital.

According to the police, the exact cause of the fire has not been established so far. However, the possibility of a short circuit cannot be ruled out. A First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) "for negligent conduct with respect to fire and culpable homicide not amounting to murder" has been registered at PS Kirti Nagar.

The scarp dealer Mehto is absconding and searches are underway to nab him, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Drone operations feature for first time at Army Day parade

Drones of the Indian Army carried out mock kamikaze attacks and first-aid delivery exercises as the service showcased its latest assets during the Army Day parade at the Cariappa ground here on Friday.This is for the first time drones featu...

9th round of meeting between govt, farmer leaders underway in Delhi

The ninth round of talks between Centre and representative of farmer unions protesting on Delhi borders against the three newly passed farm laws began at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Friday. Ahead of the meeting, Rakesh Tikait, spokespersons o...

Rallying-French rider Cherpin dies from injuries in Dakar rally crash

French motorcycle rider Pierre Cherpin has died five days after crashing during the seventh stage of the Dakar rally, organisers said on Friday.The 52-year-old, who was taking part in his fourth Dakar rally, had undergone neurosurgery and w...

Rahul Gandhi leads Cong protest in support of agitating farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday led the partys protest in the national capital in support of the agitating farmers, and said his party will not relent till the new farm laws are repealed.He was accompanied by AICC general secretary P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021