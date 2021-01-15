Hong Kong security chief says police surveillance under security law is not subject to existing rules

Hong Kong security chief says police surveillance under security law is not subject to existing rulesReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:45 IST
Hong Kong's security chief said on Friday that police surveillance of communications under the city's national security law is not subject to rules under the financial hub's Interception of Communications and Surveillance Ordinance.
John Lee, speaking at an online Legislative Council meeting on security, said the Committee of Safeguarding National Security would have oversight over such surveillance operations.
(Reporting By Jessie Pang; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Catherine Evans)
