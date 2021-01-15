Left Menu
Hong Kong security chief says police surveillance under security law is not subject to existing rules

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:45 IST
Hong Kong's security chief said on Friday that police surveillance of communications under the city's national security law is not subject to rules under the financial hub's Interception of Communications and Surveillance Ordinance.

John Lee, speaking at an online Legislative Council meeting on security, said the Committee of Safeguarding National Security would have oversight over such surveillance operations.

(Reporting By Jessie Pang; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

