Rallying-Peterhansel extends his record to 14 Dakar victories
The 55-year-old X-Raid Mini driver, nicknamed "Mr Dakar" for his unprecedented success, first won the endurance event on a motorcycle in 1991. Argentine Kevin Benavides, riding a Honda, won the motorcycle category after the 12th and final stage that ended in Jeddah. The event started in 1978 as a race from Paris to the Senegalese capital, Dakar, but moved from Africa for safety reasons in 2009.
Argentine Kevin Benavides, riding a Honda, won the motorcycle category after the 12th and final stage that ended in Jeddah. The event started in 1978 as a race from Paris to the Senegalese capital, Dakar, but moved from Africa for safety reasons in 2009. It is now held entirely in Saudi Arabia after a stint in South America.
