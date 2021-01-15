Left Menu
Congress observes 'Kisan Adhikar Divas' against farm laws, gheraos Raj Bhawans across country

As Congress is observing a 'Kisan Adhikar Divas' against the farm laws across the country, party leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here on Friday gheraoed Raj Niwas, Civil Lines to express solidarity with the farmers.

Congress leader Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi arrive for Raj Bhawan gherao in Delhi (Photo: Congress Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

In Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, protestors raised slogans against the Centre, demanding the rollback of the three farm laws.

KC Venugopal, the Member of Parliament said, "The apex court intervened, constituted a committee but came into controversy as one of its members has resigned. This is not going to solve the situation. We demand that the government should repeal these laws. We and farmers are not going to withdraw the protest till all the demands of the farmers are met." "These black laws are anti-farmers. Our demand is that the Modi government should repeal these laws," said Anil Chaudhary, President at Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

Meanwhile, President of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Ajay Kumar Lallu raised the slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' slogans. "This government is trying to suppress our voices. We are being arrested and sent to jails. We are not going to break down. This government is working on the directions of foreign people," he said.

The protestors in Himachal Pradesh demanded the President to intervene into the matter and repeal the laws. State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore led the protest in Shimla Congress Party is demanding a repeal of the farm laws brought by the Central government, against which farmer organisations have been sitting in protest at the various borders of Delhi for 50 days now.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act. (ANI)

