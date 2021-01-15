Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covishield will be administered at 75 hospitals, COVAXIN at 6

As India awaits the vaccine roll-out anxiously, the Delhi government on Friday announced that the Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covishield vaccine will be administered at 75 Delhi government and private hospitals while Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN will be given at six hospitals run by the Central government in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:41 IST
Covishield will be administered at 75 hospitals, COVAXIN at 6
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

As India awaits the vaccine roll-out anxiously, the Delhi government on Friday announced that the Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covishield vaccine will be administered at 75 Delhi government and private hospitals while Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN will be given at six hospitals run by the Central government in the national capital. "Such a clear classification has been made so that the two vaccines do not mix-up," said the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

"A particular vaccine will be given at a particular centre because if a beneficiary receives a vaccine, they would need the second dose of that vaccine only," he further added. In the first phase, COVID-19 vaccination will begin at 81 sites in Delhi from tomorrow. Around 100 people will be vaccinated at each of these locations in a day.

"Vaccination will be done on four days a week - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday," Jain said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference on Thursday said, "So far, we have received 2,74,000 doses of vaccine from the Centre. Each person will be administered two doses and the Centre provides 10 per cent extra vaccine, taking damage into account. So the 2,74,000 doses will be sufficient for around 1,20,000 health workers."

"We will begin with 81 centres, it will then be increased to 175 in a few days & then to 1,000 centres across Delhi," he added. Regarding serosurvey in Delhi, Jain said under the fifth round of serosurvey 28,000 people will be surveyed.

"The fifth survey will continue till January 25," Jain said. "Delhi recorded 340 fresh COVID positive cases, while four succumbed to the virus in last 24-hours," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Dabur forays into ghee category

Home-grown FMCG and Ayurvedic products maker Dabur India on Friday announced its foray into the ghee category as part of its plans to expand product portfolio.The company, which has fast tracked launch of several new products after COVID-19...

Russia delivers 500 doses of Sputnik V vaccine to military base in Abkhazia

Sokhumi Abkhazia, January 15 ANISputnik Five hundred doses of the two-dose Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to a Russian military base in Abkhazia, the press service of the Russian Armed Forces Southern Military District said ...

Indian economy “weak”, credit growth bottoming out: Report

American brokerage BofA Securities on Friday said the Indian economy continues to be weak, pointing to activity indicators tracked by it.On the positive side, the brokerage said credit demand is bottoming out and the real lending rates adju...

Nord Stream 2 delays resuming pipeline construction - report

The Russia-led Nord Stream 2 consortium is not resuming work to complete the subsea gas pipeline to Germany just yet, daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing a consortium spokesman, amid pressure from Washington to halt the project.A ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021