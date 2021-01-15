Indian Army demonstrates drone swarms during Army Day parade

The Indian Army carried out a live demonstration of drone swarming capability using 75 indigenously designed and developed drones which executed an array of Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled simulated offensive missions and close support tasks during the Army Day Parade held at Delhi Cantt on Friday. This demonstration is a recognition of the Indian Army's steady embrace of emerging and disruptive technologies to transform itself from manpower intensive to a technology-enabled force to meet future security challenges, the Armed force said in a statement.

The Indian Army is investing heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI), Autonomous Weapon Systems, Quantum Technologies, Robotics, Cloud Computing, and Algorithm Warfare in order to achieve a convergence between the Army's warfighting philosophies and military attributes of these technologies. The Indian Army has undertaken a wide array of technology initiatives in coordination with dreamers, startups, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), private sector, academia, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

"One such project is the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Offensive Drone Operations which has been incubated with an Indian Start-Up," Indian Army said. This project symbolises the beginning of the Indian Army's tryst with autonomy in weapon platforms and showcases the Army's commitment towards merging the cutting edge of digital technologies with its human resource.

Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army - Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa. The position was taken over on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. (ANI)

