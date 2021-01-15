Left Menu
ITBP training police officers for United Nations deployments at Delhi camp

The Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) is currently in the process of training police officers for United Nations (UN) deployment in UNCIVPOL centre in Delhi, ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandey informed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:14 IST
Police officers training. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) is currently in the process of training police officers for United Nations (UN) deployment in UNCIVPOL centre in Delhi, ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandey informed on Friday. As per directions received from the Ministry of Home Affairs, 296 police officials who will be appearing for the main UN Selection of Assistance and Assessment Team (SAAT) are being trained.

The selection will take place in the coming months by the UN for selecting individual police officers who further get deployed in various UN Missions such as South Sudan, Cyrus, Abyei. The UN CIV POL CENTRE, ITBP is the only training centre and nodal agency in India notified by the MHA to conduct Pre UN SAAT Training. (ANI)

