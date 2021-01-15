Left Menu
Delhi Police bans flying UAVs, para-gliders for R-Day celebrations

In view of public safety and security during the Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police on Friday issued an order banning the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), hot air balloons and others with effect from January 20 till February 15.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of public safety and security during the Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police on Friday issued an order banning the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), hot air balloons and others with effect from January 20 till February 15. "Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters, and para jumping from aircraft over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day Function-2021 will be prohibited and doing so shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," read the order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava.

According to Delhi Police, using the above-said means certain criminals, anti-social elements, or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations during the Republic Day celebrations. The ban will remain in force for a period of 27 days, starting from January 20 to February 15. (ANI)

