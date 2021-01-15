Biden taps former deputy CIA director David Cohen for spy agency again

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Friday continued to fill out top roles for his administration, naming former Deputy CIA Director David Cohen to reprise his role at the U.S. intelligence agency and choosing New York City's emergency coordinator to lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Biden's transition team, in a statement, also named deputy level officials for the Environmental Protection Agency and the Office of Management and Budget.

