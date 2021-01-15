Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway ex-minister's partner found guilty of making threats against democracy

The partner of Norway's former justice minister was found guilty of threatening democracy and sentenced to 20 months in prison on Friday in a case involving faked attacks on her family home and the torching of her car. Laila Anita Bertheussen, 56, had pleaded not guilty to all charges and rejected the prosecution's claim that she had sought to generate sympathy for the family by blaming an anti-racist theatre group for the incidents.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:56 IST
Norway ex-minister's partner found guilty of making threats against democracy

The partner of Norway's former justice minister was found guilty of threatening democracy and sentenced to 20 months in prison on Friday in a case involving faked attacks on her family home and the torching of her car.

Laila Anita Bertheussen, 56, had pleaded not guilty to all charges and rejected the prosecution's claim that she had sought to generate sympathy for the family by blaming an anti-racist theatre group for the incidents. "We are in no doubt that the case was thoroughly investigated," Oslo district court judge Yngvild Thue said in reading the unanimous verdict in a case that has gripped the nation.

Bertheussen was arrested by police in 2019, triggering the resignation of her partner, then Justice Minister Tor Mikkel Wara of the law-and-order Progress Party. Before the arrest, Bertheussen had said a theatre production in Oslo, which was critical of Wara, posed a threat by showing images of the house.

When their home was later daubed with graffiti, including a swastika, and her car set ablaze, Bertheussen said her view was vindicated. But police believed she had staged the attacks herself, using a flammable liquid to set fire to the car and disconnecting a surveillance camera.

In addition to arson and vandalism, Bertheussen was convicted under section 115 of Norway's criminal code, which prohibits attacks or threats against members of government. The court sentenced her to 20 months in prison. It was not clear if she would appeal. Wara, who prior to the arrest had called the attacks a threat to democracy, told the trial he believed his partner was innocent.

Adding to the mystery, anonymous letters claiming responsibility for the attacks were postmarked at times when Bertheussen was abroad or otherwise unable to have mailed them. Police said the letters could point to an accomplice, while the defence said it cast doubt on the case. A threatening letter was also sent to another minister in the cabinet, Ingvil Smines Tybring-Gjedde.

Oslo's Black Box theatre said its performance, called "Ways of Seeing", was exercising freedom of expression by exposing right-wing political networks. (Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria to get 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in March, confirms Health Minister

10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will reach Nigeria in March, said Osagie Ehanire, the Health Minister, according to a report. Reportedly adding to expected 100,000 doses of vaccines from Pfizer, Ehanire did not specify what type of...

Passionpreneur Mastermind, The Holistic Mentorship Program by Dev Gadhvi Enterprise

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaNewsVoirNow, whos a passionpreneur Well, in Dev Gadhvis terms, he is on a mission to rescue and enable people trapped in unpleasant jobs. Many of us would love to pursue our dream venture but thinking it wont support ...

Paresh Rawal to complete shoot for Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Veteran star Paresh Rawal has been roped in by Excel Entertainment to shoot the remaining portions of late actor Rishi Kapoors last film Sharmaji Namkeen.Kapoor died on April 30 last year at the age of 67 after a two year long battle with l...

Cricket-Root relief as long wait for test ton ends in Sri Lanka

Joe Roots 13-month wait for a test century, the longest of his career, ended on Friday with a masterful unbeaten 168 on day two of the first test against Sri Lanka as he revealed a change in mindset was behind his success. Root dominated Sr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021