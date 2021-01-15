Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trade Reversal: 1,018 entities avail Sebi's one-time settlement scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:15 IST
Trade Reversal: 1,018 entities avail Sebi's one-time settlement scheme

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday said 1,018 entities, allegedly involved in manipulation of illiquid stock options, availed the benefit of its one-time settlement scheme.

The one-time settlement scheme, which commenced on August 1, expired on December 31. Earlier, it was scheduled to end on October 31, but the regulator extended the date in view of the large-scale disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the scheme, those entities which executed trade reversals on stock options segment of BSE during April 1, 2014 to September 30, 2015 period and against whom any proceedings were pending were eligible to avail the settlement opportunity.

''A total of 1,018 entities have availed the benefit of the scheme and remitted the specified settlement amount,'' Sebi said in an order.

The cases have been settled against the entities after they paid settlement charges in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 42 lakh.

''The proceedings that have been initiated or may be initiated for the defaults ... be settled qua the applicants (1,018 entities),'' the regulator mentioned in the settlement order.

As part of its ongoing surveillance, Sebi had come across several instances wherein a set of entities was consistently making losses by trading in options on individual stocks listed on BSE.

It noted that trading of these entities appeared abnormal because they were consistently seen to be making significant losses by their trades, which were reversed with the same counterparties either on the same day or the next day.

Accordingly, an analysis of the stock options segment of BSE for April 1, 2014 to September 30, 2015 the period was carried out.

It was observed that there were several entities which consistently made significant losses, whereas there were others which consistently made significant profits by executing reversal trades in stock options on BSE.

Out of 21,652 entities that executed trades on BSE stock options segment, a total of 14,720 entities were involved in generation of artificial volumes by executing non-genuine or reversal trades on the same day. Out of these 14,720 entities, Sebi had initiated adjudication proceedings against 567.

Meanwhile, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), through an order in October 2019, in the matter of RS Ispat Ltd directed Sebi to consider holding a Lok Adalat or adopting any other alternative dispute resolution process with regard to the illiquid stock options.

Accordingly, Sebi decided to introduce a settlement scheme in illiquid stock options cases.

Any entity desirous of making an application for one-time settlement under the scheme was required to submit a settlement application along with an application fee of Rs 15,000 in case of individuals and Rs 25,000 in case of body corporates in the specified format.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria to get 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in March, confirms Health Minister

10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will reach Nigeria in March, said Osagie Ehanire, the Health Minister, according to a report. Reportedly adding to expected 100,000 doses of vaccines from Pfizer, Ehanire did not specify what type of...

Govt may raise over Rs 10,000 cr via Bharat Bond ETF in Q1 next fiscal

The government is planning to launch the third tranche of the Bharat Bond ETF during the first quarter of the next fiscal and expects to raise over Rs 10,000 crore from retail investors to fund growth plans of Central Public Sector Enterpri...

Andhra Pradesh reports 94 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state so far to 8,85,710. According to the media bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 Nodal Officer, the active cases...

Arrangements in place for COVID-19 vaccination drive in Punjab, Haryana

All arrangements are in place in Punjab and Haryana for the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday with healthcare workers to be given the shots first, officials said on Friday.Health workers will comprise doctors, nurses, par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021