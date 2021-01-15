Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh reports 94 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state so far to 8,85,710.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state so far to 8,85,710. According to the media bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 Nodal Officer, the active cases are 2,199, while the state reported one death in the last 24 hours.

The bulletin said that 232 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recovered patients to 8,76,372. With 94 new cases of coronavirus, the total count of cases in the state stands at 8,85,710, including 7,139 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 31,696 samples were tested in the state.

India reported 15, 590 new COVID-19 cases and 191 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The overall Coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,05,27,683, including 2,13,027 active cases.

Around 3 lakh healthcare workers will be inoculated at 2,934 centres across the country on the first day of the vaccination drive which is set to begin from January 16, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

