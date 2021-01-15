Man arrested for killing wife over suspicion of illicit affair in northwest Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife after he suspected her of having an illicit affair in northwest Delhi's Baljeet Vihar area, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Sohan Chaurasia, they said. According to police, the body of a woman was found in the field on Chhawla Tajpur road on January 4. The throat of the woman was slit with a sharp-edged weapon. Police on Monday said an information was received that a woman was missing from Baljeet Vihar area, which comes under Aman Vihar police station. When the missing report was checked, it was found that a woman with a similar age was missing from Aman Vihar on January 5, a senior police officer said. Police went to her place in Baljeet Vihar and she was identified by her son Shivam, but her husband Sohan was found missing, he said. Shivam was taken to a hospital where he identified the woman as Saraswati. ''Police found that Saraswati and Sohan had strenuous relations. On Tuesday, Sohan was apprehended from Nithari Road,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said. During interrogation, he confessed that he had suspicion on his wife regarding an extra marital affair with a man, identified as Chandan, who was living with them for the last two years, police said. On January 3, he took his wife in his car on the pretext of going to market and went to Vikas Vihar Nala, they said. He allegedly strangled her with the help of a plastic rope and later slit her throat with a knife, police said, adding that after killing his wife, he dumped her body near Tajpur Chhawla Road.

