Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested for killing wife over suspicion of illicit affair in northwest Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife after he suspected her of having an illicit affair in northwest Delhis Baljeet Vihar area, police said on Friday. Police went to her place in Baljeet Vihar and she was identified by her son Shivam, but her husband Sohan was found missing, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:53 IST
Man arrested for killing wife over suspicion of illicit affair in northwest Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife after he suspected her of having an illicit affair in northwest Delhi's Baljeet Vihar area, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Sohan Chaurasia, they said. According to police, the body of a woman was found in the field on Chhawla Tajpur road on January 4. The throat of the woman was slit with a sharp-edged weapon. Police on Monday said an information was received that a woman was missing from Baljeet Vihar area, which comes under Aman Vihar police station. When the missing report was checked, it was found that a woman with a similar age was missing from Aman Vihar on January 5, a senior police officer said. Police went to her place in Baljeet Vihar and she was identified by her son Shivam, but her husband Sohan was found missing, he said. Shivam was taken to a hospital where he identified the woman as Saraswati. ''Police found that Saraswati and Sohan had strenuous relations. On Tuesday, Sohan was apprehended from Nithari Road,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said. During interrogation, he confessed that he had suspicion on his wife regarding an extra marital affair with a man, identified as Chandan, who was living with them for the last two years, police said. On January 3, he took his wife in his car on the pretext of going to market and went to Vikas Vihar Nala, they said. He allegedly strangled her with the help of a plastic rope and later slit her throat with a knife, police said, adding that after killing his wife, he dumped her body near Tajpur Chhawla Road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China honours 'Bat Woman' of controversial Wuhan lab as WHO team arrives to probe COVID-19 origins

China has honoured a virologist of a controversial Wuhan-based bio-lab, which was at the centre of COVID-19 storm, as a WHO team arrived at the Chinese city to probe the origins of the coronavirus.Shi Zhengli from the Wuhan Institute of Vir...

MSDE launches PMKVY 3.0 in 600 districts making 300+ skill courses

In a bid to empower Indias youth with employable skills, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship MSDE today launched Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana PMKVY 3.0, in nearly 600 districts making 300 skill courses available to...

Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, will read at Biden inaugural

At age 22, poet Amanda Gorman, chosen to read at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, already has a history of writing for official occasions.I have kind of stumbled upon this genre. Its been something I find a lot of emotional re...

Internal watchdog to probe how Justice Department prepared ahead of Capitol riots

The U.S. Justice Departments internal watchdog said on Friday his office was launching a review into how the FBI and other law enforcement operations prepared and later responded to the riots at the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trumps s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021