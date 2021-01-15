6 naval officers graduate as 'Observers'

Kochi, Jan 15 (PTI): A batch of six officers of theNavy, including three women, graduated as 'Observers' onFriday at INS Garuda, here.

The officers belong to the 23rd Short ServiceCommission (SSC) Observer Course.

They were trained for 55 weeks in anti-submarinewarfare tactics, electronic warfare, exploitation of airborneavionic systems, airmanship, air regulations, air navigation,flying procedures and crew resource management, among others,a defence press release said.

''These officers will serve onboard maritimereconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft of theIndian Navy as 'Observers' and will shoulder theresponsibility of mission accomplishment in any operation,''the release said.

Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal, Admiral Superintendent,Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kochi, was the chief guest of theceremony and awarded the coveted 'Golden Wings' to thepassing-out officers, it said.

Sub-Lieutenant Prateek Khandekar was awarded the BookPrize for being adjudged as the 'Best in Overall Order ofMerit' from the course and sub-lieutenant Prachi Mishra wasawarded the prize for 'Best in Flying' from the course, itadded.

