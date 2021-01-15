Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three get 20-year rigorous imprisonment in rape case

A POCSSO court here on Friday awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment to three people in a rape case. According to information, the incident had taken place in September 2013 at a village in the Phulpur area. Judge Ramendra Kumar also impose a fine ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 on the accused.

PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:36 IST
Three get 20-year rigorous imprisonment in rape case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A POCSSO court here on Friday awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment to three people in a rape case. According to information, the incident had taken place in September 2013 at a village in the Phulpur area. The girl, who was 14-year-old at the time of the incident, had gone to a field when Munna Rajbhar, Deenu and Sunil Rajbhar raped her.

The victim was recovered from the field the next day by her family members, who lodged an FIR in this connection. Judge Ramendra Kumar also impose a fine ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 on the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as big banks kick off earnings

Wall Streets main indexes opened lower on Friday as incoming President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion stimulus plan sparked fears of an increase in taxes, while investors parsed quarterly reports from major U.S. lenders.The Dow Jones Industrial Av...

Total number of voters in AP now 4.05 crore

Amaravati, Jan 15 PTI The total number of voters inAndhra Pradesh touched 4.05 crore, up from 3.93 crore duringthe general elections in April 2019, at the end of the SpecialSummary Revision SSR on Friday.State Chief Electoral Officer K Vija...

Online sign-ups complicate vaccine rollout for older people

Howard Jones, whos 83, was on the phone for three to four hours every day trying to sign up for a coronavirus vaccine.Jones, who lives alone in Colorado Springs, doesnt have the internet, and thats made it much more difficult for him to mak...

China honours 'Bat Woman' of controversial Wuhan lab as WHO team arrives to probe COVID-19 origins

China has honoured a virologist of a controversial Wuhan-based bio-lab, which was at the centre of COVID-19 storm, as a WHO team arrived at the Chinese city to probe the origins of the coronavirus.Shi Zhengli from the Wuhan Institute of Vir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021