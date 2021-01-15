Three get 20-year rigorous imprisonment in rape case

A POCSSO court here on Friday awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment to three people in a rape case. According to information, the incident had taken place in September 2013 at a village in the Phulpur area. The girl, who was 14-year-old at the time of the incident, had gone to a field when Munna Rajbhar, Deenu and Sunil Rajbhar raped her.

The victim was recovered from the field the next day by her family members, who lodged an FIR in this connection. Judge Ramendra Kumar also impose a fine ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 on the accused.

