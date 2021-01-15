LG reviews women safety measures in Delhi

Reviewing women safety measures at a meeting on Friday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal emphasised on illuminating all dark spots in the city within 45 days.

Chairing the 12th meeting of the Task Force on Women Safety with Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal, other top officials and stakeholders through a video-conference, Baijal reviewed the progress of illuminating dark spots in the city.

''Reviewed progress of illumination of dark spots, Safe City Project, status of recruitment of women in Delhi Police, night/family shelter homes, provision of Panic Buttons & CCTVs in Public Transport & other women safety related measures. Emphasised on completion of the work of illuminating all dark spots in next 45 days,'' he said in a tweet after the meeting.

The LG also directed the departments concerned to complete the tasks and works in coordination with each other to effectively strengthen women safety in the national capital.

