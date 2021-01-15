Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG reviews women safety measures in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:42 IST
LG reviews women safety measures in Delhi

Reviewing women safety measures at a meeting on Friday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal emphasised on illuminating all dark spots in the city within 45 days.

Chairing the 12th meeting of the Task Force on Women Safety with Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal, other top officials and stakeholders through a video-conference, Baijal reviewed the progress of illuminating dark spots in the city.

''Reviewed progress of illumination of dark spots, Safe City Project, status of recruitment of women in Delhi Police, night/family shelter homes, provision of Panic Buttons & CCTVs in Public Transport & other women safety related measures. Emphasised on completion of the work of illuminating all dark spots in next 45 days,'' he said in a tweet after the meeting.

The LG also directed the departments concerned to complete the tasks and works in coordination with each other to effectively strengthen women safety in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi imposes Rs 76 lakh fine on Garware Polyester, 5 officials for disclosure lapses

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday levied a total fine of Rs 76 lakh on Garware Polyester Ltd and its five officials for disclosure lapses with respect to change in shareholding of the firm.The entities are facing fine for violating Prohibiti...

Maharashtra reports 3,145 new COVID-19 cases, tally increases to 19,84,768; death toll reaches 50,336 with 45 fatalities: health official.

Maharashtra reports 3,145 new COVID-19 cases, tally increases to 19,84,768 death toll reaches 50,336 with 45 fatalities health official....

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as big banks kick off earnings

Wall Streets main indexes opened lower on Friday as incoming President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion stimulus plan sparked fears of an increase in taxes, while investors parsed quarterly reports from major U.S. lenders.The Dow Jones Industrial Av...

Total number of voters in AP now 4.05 crore

Amaravati, Jan 15 PTI The total number of voters inAndhra Pradesh touched 4.05 crore, up from 3.93 crore duringthe general elections in April 2019, at the end of the SpecialSummary Revision SSR on Friday.State Chief Electoral Officer K Vija...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021