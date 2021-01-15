Internal watchdog to probe how Justice Department prepared ahead of Capitol riots

The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog will review how the FBI and other law enforcement agencies prepared and responded to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters, Inspector General Michael Horowitz said on Friday. The probe will be coordinated with other federal agencies whose law enforcement arms were also involved in responding to the assault, including the Defense Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of the Interior.

The review comes after many media outlets, including Reuters, reported that the FBI office in Norfolk, Virginia circulated a bulletin a day before the events at the Capitol, warning that extremists were preparing to travel to Washington to commit violence and "war".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)