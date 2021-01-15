EU working on digital tax, WTO reform proposals, trade official says

EU working on digital tax, WTO reform proposals, trade official saysReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:43 IST
The European Union is working on a new proposal to try to resolve disputes with the United States over digital services taxes, EU Director General for Trade Sabine Weyand said on Friday.
Weyand told an online event held by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington that the EU also is willing to consider judicial restraint in World Trade Organization dispute settlement and will submit a WTO reform proposal in February.
