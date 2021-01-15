Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prosecutors drop securities case against former VW CEO

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:01 IST
Prosecutors drop securities case against former VW CEO

German prosecutors have set aside a securities-law case against the former CEO of Volkswagen because he could face heavier penalties in a separate criminal fraud case connected to the company's 2015 diesel emissions scandal.

The court in the city of Braunschweig said in a statement Friday that the securities case had been halted at the request of prosecutors.

They did so under a legal provision that lets them put cases aside if another, more serious charge has been brought so that a conviction on the lesser change would not add substantially to the sentence.

The US Environmental Protection Agency announced a notice of violation against Volkswagen in September 2015, saying the company had used illegal engine software to have vehicles pass emissions tests and then emit many times the legal limit of nitrogen oxide during everyday driving. Nitrogen oxide is a pollutant that harms human health.

The company paid more than 31 billion euros (USD 37.5 billion) in fines and court settlements and two executives went to prison in the United States. Winterkorn and several others were charged in the U.S. but he cannot be extradited under German law.

In the securities case, Winterkorn had been charged along with board chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch and current CEO Herbert Diess with violating their duty to inform investors that the company was in trouble with U.S. authorities. Diess and Poetsch were allowed to end the case by paying 4.5 million euros each.

The court said the trial of Winterkorn and five co-defendants on the fraud charges is scheduled to begin Feb. 25. German media reports indicate it could be delayed. He faces up to 10 years if convicted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab reports first suspected case of bird flu, samples sent to Bhopal for confirmation

Punjab on Friday reported its first suspected cases of bird flu with samples from two poultry farms in Mohali testing positive for avian influenza.The samples have now been sent to a Bhopal facility for confirmation. According to an officia...

Tata Power-DDL bags Asia-Pacific WEPs Awards

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited has bagged the UN Women 2020 Asia-Pacific Womens Empowerment Principles WEPs Awards under two categories, the company said in a statement on Friday.The awards were announced at a virtual ceremony organi...

APEDA organises buyer-seller meet to strengthen India-Azerbaijan ties in Basmati rice export

Agri exports body APEDA organised a Virtual Buyer Seller Meet VBSM in association with the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan on Friday, bringing together stakeholders for strengthening strategic cooperation between India and Azerbaijan in the ex...

Stage set for roll-out of world's biggest vaccination drive against COVID on Saturday

India is all set to roll out the worlds biggest vaccination programme on Saturday with over 3 lakh healthcare workers to be inoculated on the first day of the much-anticipated drive, which the government said is probably the beginning of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021