Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico president backs dropping ex-defense minister drug charges

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his government supported a decision by the attorney general not to charge ex-Defense Minister General Salvador Cienfuegos, in a case that has roiled U.S.-Mexico diplomatic relations. Cienfuegos, a member of former President Enrique Pena Nieto's government, was arrested in October at Los Angeles international airport on charges he worked with a powerful drug cartel.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:08 IST
Mexico president backs dropping ex-defense minister drug charges

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his government supported a decision by the attorney general not to charge ex-Defense Minister General Salvador Cienfuegos, in a case that has roiled U.S.-Mexico diplomatic relations.

Cienfuegos, a member of former President Enrique Pena Nieto's government, was arrested in October at Los Angeles international airport on charges he worked with a powerful drug cartel. U.S. prosecutors later dropped the case and returned him to Mexico, citing diplomatic sensitivities. The Mexican attorney general office's concluded Thursday that Cienfuegos had no contact with members of the criminal organization. Lopez Obrador backed the move.

"It's a decision the attorney general's office makes, but one that the government I represent supports," said Lopez Obrador in his regular morning news conference. The fallout from the case has soured relations with Washington ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's swearing in next week. Lopez Obrador on Friday said the U.S. investigation had not been conducted with "professionalism."

Mexico said the failure to alert officials before the arrest marked "a before and after" in bilateral ties. In December it created new rules governing how foreign agents, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, operate in the country. A watered down, final version of those rules was published hours before the decision to drop the Mexican case against the former general, in a sign that security cooperation between the neighboring countries will continue.

Cienfuegos' arrest in the United States followed a multi-year investigation that used wire taps to track a military figure who traffickers called "El Padrino," or The Godfather. Investigators concluded "El Padrino" was Cienfuegos and had helped drug traffickers move tonnes of narcotics.

"The attorney general's office acted because it considered that the evidence presented by the United States government, in this case by the agency known by its acronym as the DEA, has no evidentiary value," Lopez Obrador said. The president added that if evidence surfaces against others mentioned in the U.S. investigation of Cienfuegos, Mexico could pursue cases against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab reports first suspected case of bird flu, samples sent to Bhopal for confirmation

Punjab on Friday reported its first suspected cases of bird flu with samples from two poultry farms in Mohali testing positive for avian influenza.The samples have now been sent to a Bhopal facility for confirmation. According to an officia...

Tata Power-DDL bags Asia-Pacific WEPs Awards

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited has bagged the UN Women 2020 Asia-Pacific Womens Empowerment Principles WEPs Awards under two categories, the company said in a statement on Friday.The awards were announced at a virtual ceremony organi...

APEDA organises buyer-seller meet to strengthen India-Azerbaijan ties in Basmati rice export

Agri exports body APEDA organised a Virtual Buyer Seller Meet VBSM in association with the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan on Friday, bringing together stakeholders for strengthening strategic cooperation between India and Azerbaijan in the ex...

Stage set for roll-out of world's biggest vaccination drive against COVID on Saturday

India is all set to roll out the worlds biggest vaccination programme on Saturday with over 3 lakh healthcare workers to be inoculated on the first day of the much-anticipated drive, which the government said is probably the beginning of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021