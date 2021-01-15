Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure all project to augment water supply are finished before summers: Jain to DJB officials

A green corridor should be provided for the processing of all the files aimed at immediate augmentation of water supply, Jain told officials. The minister said that authorities are trying to add 34 MGD million gallons a day before April this year to cater to around 1.5 lakh additional households.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:22 IST
Ensure all project to augment water supply are finished before summers: Jain to DJB officials

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday asked Delhi Jal Board officials to ensure that all projects to augment water supply in the city are completed before the summer season this year.

At a review meeting, he instructed the officials that no file be kept pending for more than 24 hours at any level. ''A 'green corridor' should be provided for the processing of all the files aimed at immediate augmentation of water supply,'' Jain told officials. The minister said that authorities are trying to add 34 MGD (million gallons a day) before April this year to cater to around 1.5 lakh additional households. PTI GVS KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM seeks free COVID-19 vaccine for poor

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking free COVID-19 vaccination for the poor in the state.The chief minister acknowledged the receipt of 2,04,500 doses of Covishield vaccine and also ...

Punjab reports first suspected case of bird flu, samples sent to Bhopal for confirmation

Punjab on Friday reported its first suspected cases of bird flu with samples from two poultry farms in Mohali testing positive for avian influenza.The samples have now been sent to a Bhopal facility for confirmation. According to an officia...

Tata Power-DDL bags Asia-Pacific WEPs Awards

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited has bagged the UN Women 2020 Asia-Pacific Womens Empowerment Principles WEPs Awards under two categories, the company said in a statement on Friday.The awards were announced at a virtual ceremony organi...

APEDA organises buyer-seller meet to strengthen India-Azerbaijan ties in Basmati rice export

Agri exports body APEDA organised a Virtual Buyer Seller Meet VBSM in association with the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan on Friday, bringing together stakeholders for strengthening strategic cooperation between India and Azerbaijan in the ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021