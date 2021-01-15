Left Menu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of campus of a newly-raised battalion of CRPF's Rapid Action Force (RAF) at Bhadravati in Shivamogga district of Karnataka during his two-day visit to the state beginning Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:33 IST
Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of Bhadravati Rapid Action Force centre in Karnataka
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of campus of a newly-raised battalion of CRPF's Rapid Action Force (RAF) at Bhadravati in Shivamogga district of Karnataka during his two-day visit to the state beginning Saturday. After laying the foundation stone of the campus on Saturday, the Home Minister will flag off Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) vehicles and will also inaugurate police quarters under the Police Gruha-2020 scheme.

On Sunday, Shah will inaugurate ethanol project of Kedarnath Sugar and Agro Products Ltd followed by the inauguration of KLE Hospital's advanced simulation centre. He will also address a public rally at Belagavi. The newly-raised battalion of the Rapid Action Force has been allotted land for its campus at Bhadravati in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, CRPF said in a press release.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will also be present at the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony at the campus. Rapid Action Force is a specialized Force of CRPF to maintain public order and handle riots and riot-like situations. The release said RAF is a neutral, professional force specialized in its task, which reaches the site of crisis in 'zero response time'.

"RAF responds to the vulnerable sections of the society promptly and provides succour to the victims with the motto 'To serve humanity with sensitive policing'", it said. (ANI)

