Biden chief of staff Klain says he expects 500,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths next month

Biden chief of staff Klain says he expects 500,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths next monthReuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:56 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's incoming chief of staff Ron Klain said on Friday he expects the United States to hit 500,000 COVID-19 deaths next month.
Klain made the comment in an online interview with the Washington Post.
Klain added that he was confident that law enforcement would ensure a safe inauguration for Biden on Jan. 20.
