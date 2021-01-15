Left Menu
Biden chief of staff Klain says he expects 500,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths next month

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:56 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's incoming chief of staff Ron Klain said on Friday he expects the United States to hit 500,000 COVID-19 deaths next month.

Klain made the comment in an online interview with the Washington Post.

Klain added that he was confident that law enforcement would ensure a safe inauguration for Biden on Jan. 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

