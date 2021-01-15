Klain says Biden has had polite talks with Senator McConnell on getting Cabinet appointed

Klain says Biden has had polite talks with Senator McConnell on getting Cabinet appointedReuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 23:05 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's incoming chief of staff Ron Klain said on Friday Biden has had polite, straightforward talks with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell about the need to get his Cabinet appointed.
Klain made the comment in an interview with the Washington Post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
