Only police personnel to take part in R-Day celebrations in Odisha

Only police personnel willparticipate in the ceremonies on Republic Day this year inOdisha to discourage large gatherings in the wake of theCOVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Friday.

The state's home department has written letters to allthe district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs),informing them that no students, NCC cadets or the generalpublic will be allowed to take part in the Republic Daycelebrations.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odishagovernment has discouraged large gatherings, the letter said,adding that after 8.30 am on January 26, the National Flagwill be unfurled by the chief guests, followed by playing ofthe National Anthem.

The government has decided to invite a limited numberof guests, including COVID-19 warriors, using e-invites.

Social distancing norms, wearing masks and otherprotocols will be strictly followed by those attending thefunctions, officials said.

This apart, the letter to the district authoritiessaid that the venues must be sanitised and hand sanitisersmade available at all entry points.

Online essay and quiz contests may be organised tomark the occasion, it said.

The district authorities were also told that theRepublic Day celebrations at the block and panchayat levelsshould also be held adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

