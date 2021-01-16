Left Menu
DMRC Staff Council writes to MD over 2018 'manhandling' incident at station

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 02:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 01:11 IST
Image Credit: ANI

A DMRC employees' body wrote to the Delhi Metro chief on Friday, seeking his intervention to resolve an issue that arose out of an alleged incident of ''manhandling'' of a staff at a metro station in 2018, a member of the association said.

When contacted, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official refused to comment on the issue.

Member of the DMRC Staff Council Ravi Bhardwaj, who was the secretary of the council in 2018, said, ''All we want is resolution of this long-drawn issue, so we have written to the DMRC chief.'' He alleged that on May 31, 2018, a ground staff was ''manhandled by a security personnel'', leading to an issue in which many other employees got involved subsequently.

''If our issue is not resolved, our members will go on strike from February 1,'' Bhardwaj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

