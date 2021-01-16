Biden to name geneticist Eric Lander as director of Office of Science and Technology Policy

Biden to name geneticist Eric Lander as director of Office of Science and Technology PolicyReuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 01:55 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 01:55 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is set to name geneticist Eric Lander as the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, two sources told Reuters.
Biden will seek to elevate the post, which will serve as science adviser to president, to Cabinet-level status for first time, the sources said.
