Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven arrested, honey trap gang busted, victim rescued

With the arrest of seven persons including two women on Thursday the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police busted a honey trap gang, rescued a man held hostage at Muradnagar in Ghaziabad and also recovered the victim's car, Rs 20,000 in cash and a mobile phone.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-01-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 08:58 IST
Seven arrested, honey trap gang busted, victim rescued
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With the arrest of seven persons including two women on Thursday the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police busted a honey trap gang, rescued a man held hostage at Muradnagar in Ghaziabad and also recovered the victim's car, Rs 20,000 in cash and a mobile phone. "A team was formed and upon investigation, it was found to be a honey-trap case. We have arrested five men and two women. The kidnapped person has been taken in police custody. The investigation is underway," said Ankur Aggarwal, Additional DCP Gautam Buddh Nagar.

According to police, on January 13, victim Nasrat's brother Tausif, a resident of Noida informed the police that Nasrat had been kept hostage by some people in Muradnagar of Ghaziabad. The accused also demanded Rs 2 lakh ransom from Nasrat threatening him lodging a false rape case and making objectionable videos. The accused have been identified as Matin, Waqeel, Rashid, Imran, Ashraf, Roushan and Shabnam. Police has filed a case under sections 346/323/389/34 of IPC against the accused. Victim Nasrat has been kept in judicial custody for further investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

World COVID-19 deaths surpass 2 million

A grim milestone has been reached globally as the COVID-19 deaths have breached the 2 million deaths mark while the cases are nearing 94 million. As of Saturday, 7.52 am IST, the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engi...

Maharashtra GST department arrests Vile Parle-based businessman for Rs 31 crore scam

Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax GST Department on Friday arrested a Vile Parle-based businessman for allegedly causing a revenue loss of Rs 31 crore to the state government by fraudulently claiming the input tax credit. As per a press st...

Rooney stops playing to take Derby manager job permanently

All-time record scorer for England and Manchester United. A haul of 16 trophies. Wayne Rooneys illustrious playing career is over.The former England and United captain has decided its time to focus on trying to replicate his successes as a ...

Flights, trains delayed as dense fog engulfs Delhi

Delhi on Saturday witnessed dense fog that resulted in the delay of 24 trains traveling in and around the national capital, and at least four flights tofrom the Indira Gandhi International airport have been delayed. At least one flight has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021