Seven arrested, honey trap gang busted, victim rescued

With the arrest of seven persons including two women on Thursday the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police busted a honey trap gang, rescued a man held hostage at Muradnagar in Ghaziabad and also recovered the victim's car, Rs 20,000 in cash and a mobile phone. "A team was formed and upon investigation, it was found to be a honey-trap case. We have arrested five men and two women. The kidnapped person has been taken in police custody. The investigation is underway," said Ankur Aggarwal, Additional DCP Gautam Buddh Nagar.

According to police, on January 13, victim Nasrat's brother Tausif, a resident of Noida informed the police that Nasrat had been kept hostage by some people in Muradnagar of Ghaziabad. The accused also demanded Rs 2 lakh ransom from Nasrat threatening him lodging a false rape case and making objectionable videos. The accused have been identified as Matin, Waqeel, Rashid, Imran, Ashraf, Roushan and Shabnam. Police has filed a case under sections 346/323/389/34 of IPC against the accused. Victim Nasrat has been kept in judicial custody for further investigation. (ANI)

