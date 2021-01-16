Amit Shah holds meeting with West Bengal BJP leaders
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 09:05 IST
BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, State party President Dilip Ghosh and other leaders were present in the meeting.
The upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 seats. (ANI)
