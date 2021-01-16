Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to address Startup India International Summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address "Prarambh

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 11:57 IST
PM Modi to address Startup India International Summit today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address "Prarambh: Startup India International Summit" on Saturday at 5 pm where he will interact with startups via video conferencing. The Prarambh: Startup India International Summit is being organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on January 15-16.

Today is the second and final day of the summit that aims to reimagine the importance of collaboration between countries to further startup ecosystems. As per a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the first day of the event yesterday brought some of the world's leading minds on one platform and enabled government and international organizations to share their views to ignite the minds of young innovators and entrepreneurs.

The summit was yesterday inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry. Over 1,20,000 registrations were seen on the first day and witnessed the participation of renowned stakeholders from startup communities who engaged in multilateral discussions and showcased the best of their innovations.

A closed-door roundtable was also hosted with emphasis on internationalization for startups and mobilizing global capital for Indian startups while promoting ease of doing business for global venture funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Azerbaijan to open restaurants but other coronavirus restrictions extended

Azerbaijan will allow cafes and restaurants to open their doors to customers from Feb. 1 but other coronavirus lockdown restrictions will be extended until April, the government said on Saturday. Measures to stem the spread of the virus wer...

Rohit's dismissal puts India on backfoot after rookie attack restricts Australia to 369

Rohit Sharmas indiscreet shot selection pegged India back after rookie bowling attack restricted Australia to 369 on a rain-curtailed second day of the fourth Test on Saturday.With heavy thundershowers preventing any play in the post tea se...

Over 130 flights delayed at Delhi Airport due to dense fog

Around 80 flights from Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi to several destinations were delayed due to dense fog and other technical reasons, an airport official said on Saturday. They further informed that over 50 flights arriving...

Don't give into rumours, listen to experts: CM Arvind Kejriwal while inspecting COVID-19 vaccination at LNJP Hospital in Delhi.

Dont give into rumours, listen to experts CM Arvind Kejriwal while inspecting COVID-19 vaccination at LNJP Hospital in Delhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021