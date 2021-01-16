Banned tobacco products worth over Rs 1.74cr seized; one held

The Thane police have seized gutkaand banned tobacco products worth over Rs 1.74 crore from acontainer truck in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town on Saturday, anofficial said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a godown atDapoda in the early hours of the day and seized gutka andbanned tobacco products from a container truck in thepremises, the official from Narpoli police station said.

The police also arrested truck driver Amin Ilias Khan(26), while a manhunt has been launched to nab owners of thevehicle and the godown, where the contraband was stored, hesaid.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and theFood and Drug Administration regulations has been registeredin this regard.

A probe is underway to find the source of thecontraband and where it was being transported.

