Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out in Kestopur

A fire broke out at a market in Kestopur area of neighboring North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said. Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze which broke out at two shanties in KestopursMission Bazar, they said. Nobody is injured in the blaze, they said. Our firefighters are fighting the blaze. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, an officer of the fire department said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-01-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 14:30 IST
Fire breaks out in Kestopur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at a market in Kestopur area of neighbouring North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze which broke out at two shanties in Kestopur's Mission Bazar, they said.

Nobody is injured in the blaze, they said.

''Our firefighters are fighting the blaze. Hopefully, it will be under control in some time. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained,'' an officer of the fire department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Uganda's Museveni heads for election win, rival alleges fraud

Long-time leader Yoweri Museveni was heading for a resounding win in Ugandas presidential election with nearly all votes counted on Saturday, although his main rival Bobi Wine alleged widespread fraud.With ballots from 91 of polling station...

Manish Tewari criticises vaccination drive, questions efficacy of vaccines

As the nationwide vaccination drive commenced on Saturday, Congress Member of Parliament Manish Tewari raised questions on the efficacy and safety of both COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in the country. There are disturbing que...

After first jab, surgeon hails nation's efforts against virus

Kochi, Jan 16 PTI Receiving the first shot of COVID-19vaccine in this southern port city, renowned cardio-thoracicsurgeon Dr Jose Chacko Periyappuram on Saturday hailed thecountrys efforts to wipe out the novel coronavirus and saidhe felt c...

Mongolia's COVID-19 cases surpass 1,500

Ulan Bator Mongolia, January 16 ANIXinhua The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mongolia has increased to 1,512, the countrys National Center for Communicable Diseases NCCD said Saturday. A total of 21 more locally transmitted cases were re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021