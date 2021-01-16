Fire breaks out in Kestopur

A fire broke out at a market in Kestopur area of neighbouring North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze which broke out at two shanties in Kestopur's Mission Bazar, they said.

Nobody is injured in the blaze, they said.

''Our firefighters are fighting the blaze. Hopefully, it will be under control in some time. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained,'' an officer of the fire department said.

