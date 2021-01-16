Left Menu
Prakash Javadekar, Pramod Sawant visit first beneficiary of COVID vaccine in Goa

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the first person who received COVID-19 vaccine in Goa.

16-01-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the first person who received COVID-19 vaccine in Goa. Both the ministers were present at Goa Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Bambolim, a town in Goa, where the first beneficiary of COVID vaccine was given the dose.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the vaccination has begun at all the seven centres, including two private hospitals, with 700 beneficiaries eligible to take the dose on the first day in goa today. Ranganath Bhojje, working as a Multitasking worker at Goa Medica College, was given the first dose of the vaccine in the state. He was welcomed with a rose by Prakash Javadekar and Pramod Sawant after getting vaccinated.

"I would request all the family members of the persons who are administered the vaccine, not to crowd inside the centre. They should stand out and wait for the person to come," Javadekar said. Prakash Javadekar also visited Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik at the GMCH, who is undergoing treatment after getting injured in a road accident on January 11.

The vaccination drive, which started today, is being conducted across the country. This is using Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work), an online digital platform developed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which facilitates real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccine. A dedicated 24x7 call centre - 1075 - has also been established for addressing the queries related to Covid-19 pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software. (ANI)

