Cops attacked during raid at illegal liquor unit in MP village

PTI | Rajgarh | Updated: 16-01-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 17:31 IST
A team of police personnelwas allegedly attacked by a group of people involved inillegal liquor making at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarhdistrict on Saturday, an official said.

Two police personnel were injured in the attack, whilea case has been registered against 12 people, the officialsaid.

A joint team of personnel from four police stationsraided a place where illegal liquor was being made inKanjarpura village under Pachore police station in themorning, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Joyce Dassaid.

During the raid, people involved in making spuriousliquor allegedly started pelting stones at the police team,injuring two constables, the official said.

The police team had destroyed the equipment andarrested seven persons, she said, adding that the police hadto use tear gas in retaliation to the stone pelting.

A case has been registered against 12 people for theattack, the official added.

