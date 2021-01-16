PMLA: Bail of Sarnaik's 'associate' Chandole rejected

A special PMLA court in Mumbai onSaturday rejected the bail plea of Amit Chandole, an allegedassociate of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, in a moneylaundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

Chandole was arrested in November last year under thePrevention of Money Laundering Act in a case involving a firmproviding security services and others.

His bail plea was rejected by special PMLA Judge A ANandgoankar, though the detailed order had not been madeavailable as yet.

The ED has said it is probing alleged suspiciousdealings of Chandole, Sarnaik, security service providing firmTops Group and its promoter Rahul Nanda, all of whom havedenied the allegations.

