Historic day, says Karnataka Health Minister on vaccine drive against COVID-19

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday termed the moment when the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered to a frontline worker in the state as historic.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-01-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 19:10 IST
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday termed the moment when the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered to a frontline worker in the state as historic. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive through video conference earlier today, the first jab was administered to Nagaratna, a frontline staff at Victoria Hospital here.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was also present there. Speaking to the media after the vaccine drive was launched here, Dr Sudhakar said, "This is a historic day becasue we had to wait several years to get the vaccine for other viruses but our scientists have developed the vaccine for COVID-19 in just 10 months. Every citizen is indebted to our scientists and institutions. I also thank PM, CM and all other leaders who guided us."

"As many as 243 vaccination centres have been set up in the state and we aim to cover 24,300 frontline warriors today itself. Frontline workers, Dr Sudarshan Ballal of our technical advisory committee, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria have taken vaccine today. Senior and renowned doctors are taking vaccine shot as a confidence-building measure. They are taking the vaccine since it is found to be safe and effective," he added. Sudhakar further stated that people should only believe in the offical information from government sources and should not believe in rumours regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

"All precautions have been taken in case of any side effects. 20,000-30,000 people have been involved in clinical trials. There is no need to panic at all. The vaccine is most affordable at Rs 210 in our country. In other countries, it is almost 10 times expensive. People with comorbidities will be covered in the next phase," he added. Sudhakar also appealed to not politicise the vaccination drive.

"Vaccination is voluntary and not mandatory. Vaccination is completely safe and no side effects have been found till now," he added. The minister visited Jayanagar General Hospital, St.John's Hospital and KR Puram Hospitals to review the vaccination process today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

