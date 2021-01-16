New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL80 UP-2NDLD RAJNATH Indian Army has boosted country's morale during border standoff with China: Rajnath Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Indian Army has boosted the morale of the country and also enabled the people to hold their heads high during the border standoff with China.

LGD8 UP-COURT-IRANI Court fixes Jan 23 as next date of hearing in case against Smriti Irani Sultanpur (UP): An Uttar Pradesh court on Saturday fixed January 23 as the next date of hearing in the case filed by shooter Vartika Singh against Union minister Smriti Irani and two others for allegedly demanding money to make her a member of the central women's commission.

DES38 UP-VACCINE-LD YOGI Wait for your turn to get vaccinated, beware of rumours: CM Yogi to people Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked the people to remain alert for rumours regarding COVID-19 vaccines and wait for their turn to get themselves vaccinated.

DES28 UP-VACCINE-AKHILESH When will poor get free COVID vaccine, asks Akhilesh Lucknow: As the coronavirus vaccine was launched on Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sought to know from the government how the drive will be conducted and when the poor will get the shot free of cost.

DES27 UP-VIRUS-CASES 533 new COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 5,96,137; death toll 8,570 Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,570 on Saturday with 12 more fatalities, while 533 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 5,96,137, an official said.

DES13 UP-VACCINE-REACTION Coronavirus vaccine: A sense of relief, opportunity to dispel doubts Lucknow: If getting a shot of the coronavirus vaccine brought relief to frontline workers here, for those holding high positions it was another opportunity to set an example and dispel fears over the jab.

DES15 UP-BIRD FLU-CROWS UP: Crow samples from Muzaffarnagar test positive for bird flu Bareilly (UP): Samples taken from crows found dead recently in Muzaffarnagar have tested positive for bird flu, a senior scientist at Bareilly-based Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) said on Saturday.

DES11 UP-EXBJP-LEADER-ARREST UP:Fresh FIR against ex-BJP functionary after another boy comes forward to report sexual abuse Jalaun (UP): The police here have registered a fresh FIR against ex-BJP functionary Ram Bihari Rathore after a minor boy filed a complaint alleging that the man was sexually assaulting him since 2014, an officer said on Saturday. DES8 NCR-VACCINE-LD NOIDA Mahesh Sharma among first lawmakers to get COVID-19 vaccine Noida (UP): With a Covishield jab on his forearm, BJP leader and Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma on Saturday got vaccinated for coronavirus as a 'healthcare worker', becoming among the first parliamentarians in India to get inoculated for the infection.

DES19 RJ-VACCINE LAUNCH SMS medical college principal first person in Rajasthan to get COVID-19 vaccine Jaipur: Vaccination is the safest way to tide over the coronavirus pandemic, SMS Medical College principal Dr Sudhir Bhandari said on Saturday, shortly after he became the first person in Rajasthan to be administered a COVID-19 vaccine.

DES14 RJ-FARMERS-PROTEST 400 farmers from Kerala join protest against agri laws Jaipur: Around 400 farmers from Kerala have joined the ongoing agitation near the Rajasthan-Haryana border against three new farm laws.

DES31 PB-HR-VACCINE-LAUNCH Coronavirus vaccine administered at over 100 sites in Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh: Senior doctors and other healthcare workers were administered coronavirus vaccine at over 100 sites in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, according to officials.

DES53 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, 167 fresh cases Chandigarh: Haryana on Saturday reported four coronavirus fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,983 even as 167 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,66,131.

DES37 VACCINE-PB-AMARINDER Punjab CM says he will get himself vaccinated in next phase Mohali: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said he would get himself vaccinated in the next phase as he rolled out the COVID-19 inoculation drive here.

DES54 PB-FARMERS-SAD Attempts to intimidate farmers through notices from central agencies: SAD Tarn Taran (Pb): Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday alleged that attempts are being made to threaten farmer leaders through notices by agencies like the NIA.

DES12 UKD-VACCINE-LAUNCH Vaccination drive begins in Uttarakhand Dehradun: The vaccination against coronavirus began in Uttarakhand on Saturday with healthcare workers getting the first shots of the vaccine at the Doon Hospital here in the presence of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

DES33 UKD-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Uttarakhand records 226 fresh cases, 4 more fatalities Dehradun: Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 94,691 with 226 fresh cases detected on Saturday, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 1,606 in the state. DES4 HP-VACCINE-LAUNCH COVID-19 vaccination drive launched in Himachal Shimla: Administering anti-coronavirus vaccines to healthcare workers began in Himachal Pradesh as Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched the inoculation drive at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)