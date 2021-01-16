Jharkhand: Woman killed, 3 injured in landmine blast by Maoists

A woman was killed and threepeople injured in a landmine blast by Maoists at a forest onthe border between Latehar and Gumla districts in Jharkhand onSaturday, officials said.

The blast happened at Pandara forest in the Garupolice station area, they said.

A group of tribal women went to the forest area tocollect some leaves for a pre-wedding ritual at their house,police said.

It is suspected that they stepped on the landmine,triggering the blast, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Jhanso Devi (34),an officer said.

The injured are Phulmati Devi (24), Manita Devi (21)and Rupani Devi (27), he said, adding that their conditionsare stated to be serious.

Following the incident, a team of security forces wassent to the area and a gunfight broke out with the Maoists,police said.

Some Maoists were shot in the gunfight, they said,adding that the exchange of fire is still underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)