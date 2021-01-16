Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hathras rape case: Parties watch audio, video clippings in HC

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-01-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 22:51 IST
Hathras rape case: Parties watch audio, video clippings in HC
The judges asked the parties not to express any opinion on the clippings and if they wanted to say something, they could file their response in the court by January 27, the next date of hearing. Image Credit: ANI

The parties to the Hathras rape case watched related audio and video clippings before the Allahabad High Court on Saturday.

The electronic and print media had vociferously reported on the alleged rape of a 19-year-old woman from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, on the basis of which the court took cognisance of the matter, expressing that the conduct of the district police and administration amounted to depriving the victim's family of its fundamental right of a dignified cremation.

In the presence of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspreet Singh of the Lucknow bench of the high court, senior lawyer J N Mathur, Additional Advocate General V K Sahi, Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary Tarun Gaba, the then Hathras District Magistrate Pravin Kumar and Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer, as well as the brother and sister-in-law of the victim and their lawyer Seema Kushwaha, watched the clippings.

The proceedings were conducted in the video-conferencing hall of the court.

The judges asked the parties not to express any opinion on the clippings and if they wanted to say something, they could file their response in the court by January 27, the next date of hearing.

The court had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue, particularly the alleged objectionable manner of the victim's cremation.

In the first hearing, the court had directed different television channels and newspapers to provide the material on the basis of which they had telecast news or published reports on the Hathras case.

In response, the video and audio clippings were submitted in the court.

After watching the clippings, the court was of the view that all parties should view those and present their responses, before it passes any order in the case, in which it could make mentions of the clippings.

During a previous on December 16 last year, the court had fixed January 27 as the next date of hearing in the Hathras rape case, after the CBI sought more time to conclude its investigation.

The 19-year-old victim in the Hathras case died at a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was allegedly raped by four men from her village on September 14 last year.

She was cremated in the middle of the night in her village.

Her family members claimed that the cremation, which took place well past midnight, was without their consent and they were not allowed to bring home the body one last time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

8,062 health workers get COVID-19 shots in Kerala

The first day of theCOVID-19 vaccine drive in Kerala, part of a nationwideexercise that began on Saturday, saw 8,062 health workersgetting inoculated and no side effect being reported.The vaccination was carried out at 133 designatedcentres...

Avatar 2: Jon Landau shares pictures of Metkayina village

Last year December Avatar 2 director James Cameron posted over twitter some pictures of their film set, including The Matador, a massive forward command boat on a 16-ton, 360-degree motion-control base. Now the franchises producer Jon Landa...

Sanitation worker gets first jab in Chandigarh, 374 vaccinated

A 20-year-old sanitation worker received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine as the inoculation drive commenced in Chandigarh on Saturday.Arun, who works as a sweeper at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital at Sector 16, said he wa...

Italy reports 475 more coronavirus deaths, 16,310 new cases

Italy reported 475 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday compared with 477 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,310 from 16,146.Italy has registered 81,800 COVID-19 deaths since the v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021