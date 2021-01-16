Married couple, man held for thefts in Thane homes

Three people were arrested forhouse-breaking thefts (HBT) in Thane's Kalyan and Ambernathareas, police said on Saturday.

Shekhar Nair, his wife Sunita and accomplice DevendraShetty would zero in on homes of which owners were out ofstation, carry out thefts and escape in motorcycles andautorickshaws with no number plates, said Kalyan ACP AT Pawar.

The arrests were made on Friday and stolen goods worthRs 4.11 lakh had been recovered, he added.

