Married couple, man held for thefts in Thane homes

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-01-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 23:18 IST
Three people were arrested forhouse-breaking thefts (HBT) in Thane's Kalyan and Ambernathareas, police said on Saturday.

Shekhar Nair, his wife Sunita and accomplice DevendraShetty would zero in on homes of which owners were out ofstation, carry out thefts and escape in motorcycles andautorickshaws with no number plates, said Kalyan ACP AT Pawar.

The arrests were made on Friday and stolen goods worthRs 4.11 lakh had been recovered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

