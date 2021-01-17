621 get COVID-19 vaccine shot in Nagaland on Day 1 of inoculation drive

Around 621 frontline healthcareworkers of Nagaland were vaccinated for COVID-19 on Saturdaywhen the inoculation exercise was launched across the country,officials said here.

Though the administration had taken a target ofvaccinating 900 people on the first day of the vaccinationdrive, many people did not turn up at the designated centres,they said.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday launched theprogramme in the state, which will inoculate around 20,000health workers, both in government and private sectors, in thefirst phase.

''As we launch this COVID-19 vaccine, I hope it willwork wonderfully, keep us from sickness and help us remainhealthy,'' said Rio.

