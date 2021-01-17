Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. 'deeply disappointed' Mexico closed probe of ex-defense minister

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2021 02:40 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 02:37 IST
U.S. 'deeply disappointed' Mexico closed probe of ex-defense minister
On Friday, on Lopez Obrador's instructions, the foreign ministry published a 751-page document showing the U.S. evidence, including detailed logs of alleged Blackberry communications. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said it is "deeply disappointed" by Mexico's decision to close its investigation of ex-Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos after the Mexican attorney general decided not to press charges. The decision, which Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador publicly backed on Friday, and a document dump by Mexico's government of U.S. evidence against Cienfuegos, threatens to strain strategic U.S.-Mexico security ties.

On Friday, on Lopez Obrador's instructions, the foreign ministry published a 751-page document showing the U.S. evidence, including detailed logs of alleged Blackberry communications. A DOJ spokesperson late on Friday called the decision to publicize information shared with Mexico in confidence deeply disappointing.

"Publicizing such information violates the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance between Mexico and the United States, and calls into question whether the United States can continue to share information to support Mexico's own criminal investigations," the DOJ said. Mexico's foreign ministry declined to comment on the DOJ's statement.

Analysts believe that other probes and court cases in which Mexico needs U.S. collaboration could be at risk. "Now they have created a major, major source of friction with the U.S., and that could really hobble not only this investigation but other investigations that President (Lopez Obrador) is really keen on," said security analyst Alejandro Hope.

Cienfuegos, who was minister from 2012 to 2018 during the government of former President Enrique Pena Nieto, was arrested in October at Los Angeles airport on charges he worked with a powerful drug cartel. U.S. prosecutors later dropped the case and returned him to Mexico to be prosecuted, with Lopez Obrador's administration vowing a thorough investigation of the case.

But on Thursday, less than two months after Cienfuegos' return from the United States, Mexico's attorney general office concluded that he had no contact with members of the criminal organization and said it will not pursue criminal charges. The DOJ spokesperson said the department "fully stands by its investigation and charges in this matter," that the documents show the case against Cienfuegos was not fabricated, and the information was lawfully gathered in the United States through a proper U.S. court order, in full respect of Mexico's sovereignty.

"A U.S. federal grand jury analyzed that material and other evidence and concluded that criminal charges against Cienfuegos were supported by the evidence." But some experts called into question whether the records of Blackberry communications released by Mexico, which were riddled with spelling errors, were actually written by Cienfuegos.

"I will never defend Cienfuegos. The army committed all kinds of atrocities during the administration of Enrique Pena Nieto, but the DEA's 'evidence' is frankly a joke," John Ackerman, a constitutional law expert at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, said on Twitter. Ackerman suggested the Blackberry messages were "written by a third- or fourth-rate narco or soldier."

Security analyst Hope said the conversations are not a smoking gun against Cienfuegos, but also not completely exculpatory, adding that there is probably more evidence "out there that we don't know of."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. capitals on edge ahead of possible pro-Trump armed protests

Ten days after rioters breached the U.S. Capitol in a deadly attack that stunned the world, cities nationwide were girding for a potential new wave of violent protests over the weekend, erecting barriers and deploying thousands of National ...

Brazil reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths for fifth day in a row -health ministry

Brazil had 61,567 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 1,050 deaths, the fifth consecutive day with more than 1,000 fatalities, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.The South American country has no...

NASA's Boeing moon rocket set for 'once-in-a-generation' ground test

NASAs Boeing-built deep space exploration rocket, Space Launch System SLS, is set to fire its behemoth core stage for the first time on Saturday, a crucial test for a years-delayed U.S. government project facing mounting pressure from emerg...

Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' Day One executive actions -aide

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will cap a busy day of inauguration pageantry by using the powers of his new office to push policy changes on housing, student loans, climate change and immigration, a top aide said on Saturday.Biden, who camp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021