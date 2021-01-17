Left Menu
Dalit woman found hanging from tree in UP, suicide suspected

Later, her family members found her body hanging from a tree in Belatal area, said Circle Officer Rampravesh Rai.Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, he said.However, the womans aunt told the police that she was being harassed by a youth in their locality who was had been making calls to her for the past one month.

PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 17-01-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 09:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a suspected case of suicide, the body of a Dalit woman was found hanging from a tree here, police said on Sunday.

However, the woman's family alleged that she was being harassed by a youth in their locality and her body was hanged after murder.

Preeti (18) left home on Saturday afternoon to buy vegetables but did not return. Later, her family members found her body hanging from a tree in Belatal area, said Circle Officer Rampravesh Rai.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, he said.

However, the woman's aunt told the police that she was being harassed by a youth in their locality who was had been making calls to her for the past one month. She alleged that Preeti's body was hanged from the tree after murder, the officer said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, Rai said.

