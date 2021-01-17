Left Menu
Development News Edition

Images show latest 'attack' on Ethiopia refugee camp

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 17-01-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 12:28 IST
Images show latest 'attack' on Ethiopia refugee camp
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

New satellite images of a refugee camp in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region show more than 400 structures have been badly damaged in what a research group believes is the latest "intentional attack" by fighters.

The report by the UK-based DX Open Network nonprofit, shared with The Associated Press, says "it is likely that the fire events of 16 January are yet another episode in a series of military incursions on the camp as reported by (the United Nations refugee agency)." The Shimelba camp is one of four that hosted 96,000 refugees from nearby Eritrea when fighting erupted in early November between Ethiopian forces and those of the defiant Tigray region. The fighting has swept through the camps and two of them, including Shimelba, remain inaccessible to aid workers. Many refugees have fled.

On Thursday, UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi cited recent satellite imagery of fires and other destruction at the two inaccessible camps as "concrete indications of major violations of international law." A UN refugee agency spokesman on Sunday morning did not immediately respond to questions about the latest reported attack.

The new report says the satellite images show "smoldering ruins, blackening of structures and collapsed roofs." The structures, it said, "match the profile of mud-brick dwellings constructed by the refugees themselves. The attackers likely split into multiple groups going door to door to set fires inside buildings,'' consistent with previous attacks on the Hitsats camp, which also is inaccessible.

Neither the UN nor DX Open Network has blamed anyone for the attacks, but the presence of troops from Eritrea, a bitter enemy of the Tigray region's now-fugitive leaders, has caused alarm. Grandi noted "many reliable reports and firsthand accounts" of abuses including the forced return of refugees to Eritrea.

The day after Grandi's statement, Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel tweeted that "UNHCR seems to indulge, yet again, in another bout of gratuitous & irresponsible smear campaigns against Eritrea." He said Eritrea rejects the "forced repatriation of 'refugees.''' Eritrea has been described by human rights groups as one of the world's most repressive countries. Thousands of people have fled the country over the years to avoid a system of military conscription.

Fighting continues in parts of the Tigray region. Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2 million displaced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Saand Ki Aankh' director Tushar Hiranandani's next a biopic, casting underway

Director Tushar Hiranandani on Sunday said the script of his upcoming project, a biopic on a young entrepreneur, is complete and he has started the films casting process.Hiranandani made his directorial debut with the 2019 hit Saand Ki Aank...

Cricket-India 336 all out after Sundar-Thakur rearguard in Brisbane

India conceded a 33-run first innings lead to Australia after being bowled out for 336 on day three of the deciding fourth and final test in Brisbane on Sunday.Resuming on 62 for two, the tourists had slumped to 186-6 but debutant Washingto...

John Orsini, Ruby Modine board pandemic-inspired thriller 'The Survivalist'

Actor John Orsini and Ruby Modine are the latest additions to the cast of Yale Productions pandemic-inspired thriller The Survivalist. Directed by Jon Keeyes, the movie also features actors John Malkovich, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Thaddeus ...

Highest number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in UP on first day of inoculation

Of the 1.91 lakh beneficiaries administered COVID-19 vaccine shots on the first day of the countrywide vaccination drive, the highest number of inoculations were carried out in Uttar Pradesh with 21291 people taking the jab. The first COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021