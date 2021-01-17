Left Menu
Hearing, visually impaired woman found dead in Lucknow

A hearing and visually impaired woman was on Sunday found dead near her home here with her throat slit, police said.The body of the woman, who was in her late 40s, was found in Shahzadpur village under Gosainganj police station area, they said.The deceased has been identified as Rekha Awasthi.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-01-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 14:10 IST
A hearing and visually impaired woman was on Sunday found dead near her home here with her throat slit, police said.

The body of the woman, who was in her late 40s, was found in Shahzadpur village under Gosainganj police station area, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Rekha Awasthi. She was hearing and visually impaired, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ravi Kumar said.

The victim was living with her two brothers, both of whom are unmarried. She was murdered. Her throat was slit, he said.

Prima facie, there are no signs of sexual assault, Awasthi said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

