Two brothers sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for raping woman

A court here has sentenced two brothers to 10-year imprisonment for raping a 30-year-old woman in 2015.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court) Arvind Shukla on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them.

Government advocate Suresh Babu Sahu on Sunday said that the court found brothers Rizwan and Imran guilty of raping the woman.

Rizwan established physical relations with the woman after promising to marry her. He also took Rs 2 lakh from the woman on pretext of some land-related work, according to the report lodged at Hafizganj police station.

On May 15, 2015, when the woman went to complain about Rizwan to his brother Imran, he also raped her.

