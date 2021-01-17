13-year-old girl abducted, raped by 9 men in MP; 7 arrested

A 13-year-old girl has beenallegedly raped by nine men on separate occasions after beingabducted twice in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria city earlier thismonth, a police official said on Sunday.

The girl's mother lodged a police complaint on January14 following which seven of the accused were arrested onFriday. Search is underway for two other culprits, said theofficial, who is conducting an investigation into the case.

The girl was lured and abducted from a market placehere by a person known to her on January 4. She was taken to asecluded spot where the person and six others allegedly rapedher and later released on January 5, the police official said.

As the accused threatened the girl with direconsequences, she was scared and did not make any complaint,she said.

The victim was again abducted by one of these accusedon January 11.

She was taken to a desolate place where five people,including three accused in the previous incident and twounidentified truck drivers, allegedly raped her on that dayand January 12, the official said.

In the meantime, the girl's family members lodged amissing person's complaint with police on January 11.

The girl later managed to come home following whichher mother lodged a police complaint on January 14 and thevictim's statement was recorded, she said.

The police are conducting an investigation into thecase and search for the other accused is underway, she said.

The Kotwali police have registered a case undervarious Indian Penal Code Sections, including 376 (rape) and366(A) (inducing or seducing minor girl), and provisions ofthe Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,the official said.

